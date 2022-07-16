BJP snatched Jammu’s identity, business: Altaf Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari today criticized the BJP for misleading the people with emotional sloganeering and destroying Jammu’s business and its tourism sector.

“Have you witnessed any positive change after August 5, 2019 in Jammu? However, today you are witness to the situation which has turned bad to worse in Jammu City. Jammu has become backward and youth have come on the roads,” he said, while addressing a largely attention Apni Party convention, here today.

Alleging that the incumbent Govt has worsened the condition of historic Residency Road and Old City, Altaf Bukhari rejected the BJP claims that it represents the aspirations of Jammu and its people. “Whether the Jammu people had given mandate to them to end the 100 years old Darbar Move and to end the business of Jammu?” he asked and announced to restore Darbar Move within 24 hours if the Apni Party comes to power.

Mr Bukhari lamented that the direct train to Katra from other parts of the country has affected the business very badly and no effort was made to promote tourism destinations of Jammu.

“The situation in J&K will improve if the traditional political parties like BJP, Congress, NC and PDP are rooted out of politics. We are responsible for the present situation as they exploited people on the name of regions, religion, caste, autonomy, self rule, Ek Nishan and Ek Vidhan and other slogans to mislead the people. There was no truth in their claims. We do not provoke people or involve people in any kind of controversy by giving them misleading slogans,” he said and added that the Apni Party wants to keep people of both the regions united and give them representation as per their wishes.

Altaf Bukhari said that for the last four years, BJP directly ruled J&K and the situation in Jammu has turned bad to worse in employment, development and other sectors. “No Kashmiri was involved in this Govt. Yet Jammu has suffered badly. BJP and Congress Party both were involved in creating division and mistrust among the people of two regions i.e., Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Earlier, Altaf Bukhari was given an impressive welcome in a traditional manner by the people as well as the Party leaders when he was on his way with large number of Apni Party leaders and workers towards Shaheedi Chowk to address the convention.

The convention was attended by Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali; Dilawar Mir, Provincial President Jammu, Manjit Singh, Sr Adv Nirmal Kotwal, Arun Kumar Chibber, Ajaz Kazmi, Saleem Alam and others.