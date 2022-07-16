MIET signs MoU with Center for Global Management of California University

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: MIET School of Management signed an international MoU with the Center for Global Management, Jack H Brown School of Management at the California State University, San Bernardino.

Prof Vipin Gupta, Co-Director, Center for Global Management and Professor at the Jack H Brown School of Management visited the MIET Campus and signed the MoU with Prof Ankur Gupta, Director MIET.

The MoU envisages joint research, exploring new programs, faculty and student cooperation and promoting the Indian Knowledge System. During the visit, Prof Vipin Gupta delivered a highly engaging lecture on the topic “Driving change in organizations: leadership lessons from ancient Indian wisdom for modern management and science”.

Prof Vipin Gupta, who is Ph D from Wharton School, is an internationally acclaimed management expert and has authored more than 180 journal articles and book chapters. He is an expert in International Management and Strategy in a global context. In his talk, he delved into the need for change management in organizations across sectors and irrespective of their size. He opined that many modern management challenges have solutions rooted in the ancient wisdom of India which had been unfortunately lost in the last few centuries.

Through interesting anecdotes and examples, he explained how Indian wisdom and spirituality could be used as a framework by organizations to perpetually create value and remain relevant in a VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity) world.

Prof Ankur Gupta, Director MIET, expressed appreciation for Prof Vipin Gupta travelling to Jammu to sign a MoU with the MIET School of Management.

An institutional presentation was made to Prof Vipin Gupta and several digital initiatives including in-house developed software were showcased.

Prof Ashok Aima, former Vice-Chancellor of Central University Jammu and now Professor at the MIET School of Management, also spoke on the occasion highlighting the parallels in Indian philosophy which can serve as guidelines for building sustainable enterprises for the future which prioritize the Three Ps – Planet, People and then Profits.

Vote of Thanks was proposed by Dr Ankita Nanda, Head, School of Management. Other dignitaries present on the occasion, included Prof S K Sharma, Prof B C Sharma, Prof Ashok Kumar and Dr Sahil Sawhney, besides faculty members and students. Proceedings of the event were managed by Dr Deeksha Singh.