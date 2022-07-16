Green Corridor preparation initiated by GMC Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: A meeting was held today in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu in which various stakeholder departments participated for transport of human organs from Jammu to other hospitals outside and vice versa.

Principal GMC Jammu Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma elaborated the importance of human organ transport to needy patients in J&K or outside within shortest possible time under National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization. She added that SOTTO J&K is making excellent efforts in promoting deceased organ donation.

Joint Director SOTTO J&K Dr Sanjeev Puri gave a power point presentation regarding the subject. Irfan Ahmed, Transplant Coordinator, SOTTO, explained the flow of events for deceased organ retrieval, transport and transplantation. Nodal Officer, SOTTO J&K, Dr Elias Sharma, also spoke on the occasion.

It was interactive session amongst all the stakeholders participating from various departments and ensured their support for the cause. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu, Rakesh Dubey, SP (HQ) Jammu, Ramnish Gupta, Deputy SP (Traffic), Jammu, Farha Nishat and SHO Bakshi Nagar, Harjeet Singh. Representatives from Airport Authority Jammu present were AGM (E-C), Anil Kumar, AM (Ops), Jai Prakash and CISF Inspector Surjeet Singh.

Officers of GMC who attended the meeting were Dr Kailash Thakur (Assistant Professor, General Surgery), Medical Superintendents Dr Manoj Chalotra, Dr Dara Singh and Dr ADS Manhas, and Deputy Medical Superintendents Dr Rehana Khurshid and Dr Sanjogita Soodan.

The event was coordinated by SOTTO staff, Nisha Kumari, Ashwani Kumar and Ashok Kumar.