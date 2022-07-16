NISD organises ‘Brides of India’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: NISD–a beauty and designing institute organised ‘Brides of India’ a highly multitalented display of culture of different States, here today.

Click here to watch video

The event was organised by NISD Directors Sanjeev Kumar and Manju Bala.

On the occasion, Aditi Sharma senior BJP leader was present as mentor and Manmeet Singh Director Ranjeet College of Education as guest of honour.

The students of NISD along with makeup artists and fashion designers displayed the culture of different states.

The main focus of the event was to encourage and motivate students towards their upcoming profession and personality development.

“NISD institute is training the students from the past 7 years. Over 1300 students were trained till today and more than 700 students have got jobs. Around 450 students have started their own venture”, says Sanjeev Kumar.