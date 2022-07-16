NIFD organizes workshop on Block Printing

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: NIFD, Shaping The Future Designers – an institute that offers professional training to the pupils, organized a one-day free workshop on Block Printing.

The workshop was held at NIFD campus, Karan Market. The event turned out to be a huge success as it was attended by more than 20 avid learners. All the students thoroughly enjoyed the event.

The participants had very positive feedback. The learners got hands-on experience from the reputed faculty members of the institute namely Sheetal Sethi (Centre Manager), Neelam Rallan and Hemanshu Sood.

It was a fun-filled session wherein everybody leashed their creative front and came up with mesmerizing designs. In the end, all the participants were awarded certificates.

After the successful completion of this workshop, the participants were keen to know about other newly launched courses (Digital Fashion Illustration, Makeup and Skin Grooming). The easy-to-follow courses grabbed their attention and as a result, there were some on-the-spot registrations for the courses.

The Institute provides a wide range of short and long certificate courses. From time to time the institute initiates interesting and engaging workshops.