Pakistan is a failing state: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, July 16: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said Nation’s sovereignty and integrity cannot be challenged and the strong leadership of the country has shown zero tolerance to antinational elements.

The decisive leadership of the Nation has amply demonstrated through its actions that those harbouring ill designs against the country will not be spared. Pakistan is a failing state and rather than harbouring terrorism and becoming a haven for terrorists should concentrate on its economy and the welfare of its people, he said, adding that turbulent Pakistan’s economy is in doldrums and its democracy is in peril.

“Unleashing terror and enforcing radicalisation is not only the state policy of Pakistan but a modus operandi to divert the attention of her people from the economic crisis their country is in”, Devender Rana said while talking to media persons on the side-lines of Rut Rada function being observed during the auspicious month of Shravan here at Nagrota.

Earlier he also joined in the service of Shri Amarnath Ji bound pilgrims at a Langar established at Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar here.

He said that given the deteriorating economic health of the neighbouring country and its political instability, the day is not far when Pakistan will meet the fate like Sri Lanka. This is bound to happen as the failed state is wading into turbulent waters by channelising all its energies towards destabilizing India by unleashing terrorism and indulging in inhuman and uncivil acts instead of working for the welfare of its people.

Rana asserted that like in Kashmir, Pakistan is going to lick the dust with its nefarious designs getting foiled before strong will of people in rest of the country. India as a nation has withstood all the challenges like a rock and demonstrated the courage and fortitude in tackling its adversaries. He said the unity in diversity is greatest strength of this country and a strong weapon to fight the evil forces

He said the theocratic Pakistan will get a befitting reply from the citizens of the country across religious lines as all are the integral part of the success story being scripted by the Prime Minister under his cherished agenda of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas.