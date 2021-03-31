Woody Harrelson to play lead role in ‘The Man With The Miraculous Hands’

Los Angeles, Mar 31: Hollywood star Woody Harrelson will play the lead role in upcoming World War II psychological thriller “The Man With The Miraculous Hands”.

The movie, which hails from Jerico Films, a division of the Vendome Group production banner, is an adaptation of author Joseph Kessel’s novel of the same title, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Oren Moverman, who previously worked with Harrelson for two movies “The Messenger” and “Rampart”, is set to write and direct the film.

In the movie, Harrelson will play Felix Kersten, a Finnish-born medical professional who was reluctantly pulled into the Third Reich’s corridors of power as Heinrich Himmler’s personal physician and prisoner.

The film depicts Kersten’s remarkable true story as the physician whose therapies helped to relieve Himmler’s debilitating abdominal pain, thereby giving him extraordinary influence over one of the main architects of the Holocaust.

With clever manipulations, and a flair for dangerous negotiation with his monstrous patient, Kersten was able to ultimately save thousands of lives from the concentration camps and outlive his captor.

“The Man With The Miraculous Hands” will be produced by Eric Jehelmann and Philippe Rousselet with Fabrice Gianfermi and Jeremy Plager serving as executive producers.

Harrelson will next star in anti-hero movie “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”, which is scheduled to release in September this year. (PTI)