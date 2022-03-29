Wood carving artist from Ladakh, Tsering Namgyal conferred Padma Shri award

New Delhi, March 29: Wood carving artist from Ladakh, Tsering Namgyal received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan, on Monday.

The President presented Padma awards for 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

This year’s list of Padma Awards includes four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). (Agencies)