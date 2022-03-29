Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

Leh/Jammu, March 29: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted North of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was felt at 7.29 am at 186 kilometres North of Alchi village in Leh district of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2022, 07:29:39 IST, Lat: 35.87 and Long: 77.47, Depth: 148 Km, Location: 186km N of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir,” NCS tweeted. (Agencies)