Successful Conclusion Of Parliamentary Polls In J&K Sends Strong Message To Disruptive Forces: President Murmu

Emergency Biggest, Darkest Chapter Of Direct Attack On Constitution: President Murmu

NEW DELHI, June 27: Setting off the more substantive portion of the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament in the 18th Lok Sabha, President Droupadi Murmu laid a special emphasis on Jammu and Kashmir saying the successful conclusion of the parliamentary polls followed by the upcoming Assembly polls will send a strong message to the disruptive forces.

The President was addressing the joint sitting of Parliament. President’s special mention of Jammu and Kashmir assumes significance as the Union territory gets ready to hold Assembly polls later this year.

In the recently concluded parliamentary polls, Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest voter turnout in a Lok Sabha poll in last 35 years, with the Kashmir Valley witnessing a “massive” 30 points jump in poll participation compared to 2019, negating the sparse calls by the ultras to boycott the polls.

The President also touched upon major electoral reforms undertaken in the Union territory. The UT is gearing up for fresh delimitation in its municipal bodies, with the State Election Commissioner instructing deputy commissioners from all twenty districts to actively participate in the delimitation process and provide their suggestions and proposals. Municipal elections are anticipated to be held by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday described the imposition of Emergency in 1975 as the “biggest and darkest chapter” of direct attack on the Constitution, and said the country emerged victorious over such unconstitutional forces.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Houses after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, she said when the Constitution was being drafted, there were powers in the world who were hoping that India would fail.

Even after the Constitution came into force, there were several attacks on the Constitution, she noted.

“Today is 27th June. The imposition of Emergency on June 25, 1975 was the biggest and darkest chapter of direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country felt outraged. But the country emerged victorious over such unconstitutional forces as the traditions of the republic lie at the core of India,” she said.

There were noisy protests by some opposition members when she referred to the Emergency in her address. However, she did not name any leader. (Agencies)