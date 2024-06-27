EMPLOYMENT (27-06-2024)

JOBS!!!
1. ACCOUNTANTS -2 no’s
2. SALES EXECUTIVES – 5 no’s
3. OFFICE BOY – 2 no’s
Mail your CV @ swastikev@gmail.com
Ph:- 7298955555/ 9419191575
JOB JOB JOB
We are Hiring Riders for Food Delivery, Handsome Salary, Location: Jammu & Katra
Documents Required
Driving License, Pan Card, Aadhar Card
Bike and fuel will be provided by company
Contact No: 8716047193, 9797563001, 9622218385
Required
Required one house help from morning to evening at Subashnagar .
Salary negotiable .
Contact :
7006624215
Faculty Required
SPECIAL EDUCATOR AND COUNSELLOR –
MA PSYCHOLOGY/DIPLOMA IN COUNSELLING
PGT-HISTORY- MA HISTORY, BEd.
PGT COMMERCE M.COM WITH BEd
IT TEACHER FOR PRIMARY WING – BCA, BEd
NURSING ASST. B Sc. NURSING
RECEPTIONIST – GRADUATE WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS
DANCE TEACHER – MA FROM INSTITUTE OF MUSIC & FINE ARTS
Experienced candidates will be preferred.
Email us at : richharvest2222@gmail.com
Last date to apply : 7th of July, 2024
Contact No. 7889521160, 6005450656
CASHIER REQUIRED
Cashier Required
for restaurant
Male candidates only
1 year experience
Min qualification -12th pass
Contact on
9419891053
**No Registration Fees*
WORK FROM HOME
Urgent Requirements
Social Media Analyst
Job Profile:
Candidates can work on Mobile*
A Social Media Analyst tracks and analyses data from various social media platforms to help businesses make marketing decisions. The role involves having a deep understanding of social media platforms, staying up-to-date with digital trends, and improving a company’s online presence.
(IN SHORT CANDIDATE HAS TO DO. REPOST, LIKE AND COMMENT)
Earning : 8k to 30k
Anyone can apply:
9797053803,7889760586, 8082067827
REQUIRED
Business Executive – 1 Male
Education: Graduates in any Discipline
Experience : 5 to 7 yrs of exp. in Team Handling (FMCG)
Computer Operator – 2 Male
Experience – 1 to yrs of work experience
Salary: Negotiable
Contact: A.M. Agencies, Opp. Hotel Ritz, Channi Jammu
Distributor of Procter & Famble (FMCG)
Interview on 28.06.2024 & 29.06.2024
Time: 11.00 am to 01.00 pm
Mob. No. 7780870031
Vacancy for Accountant
Reputed CA Firm located at Bahu Plaza Jammu is hiring Accountants having experience of Filing TDS Returns in CA Firm. Handsome Salary shall be paid depending on expertise.
Interested Candidates can
contact at 7006097778
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Sales Manager -Salary:15000/-to 20000/- + Incentive (03) Male
Sales Coordinator: Salary-10000 to 15000/- 01 Female
Godown Incharge : Salary-12000/- to 16000/- 01 (M)
Driver Salary:12000/+ to15000/- 01 Male
Office Helper: Salary 7000 to 10000 /- 01 (M)
Contact: M/S Guru Kripa Trading Co.
9541820980, 9906340600
Mail id: gurukripasteeljmu@gmail.com
Purmandal Morh, Bari Brahmana, Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
A Leading manpower consultancy
requires professionals
1. MBA (HR) Fresher (M) – MNC Sal – Negotiable
2. B.Tech Mechanical/Electrical Engg (M) for MNC Fresher/Exp for production Engs.
3. Diploma in Mechanical /ITI(Holder) any Trade for MNC
2021, 22, 23 passout only required.
4. Business Manager (M) for Electronic Consumer Goods.
Graduate/MBA with Team Leader/Sales manager exp of 4-5 years.
5. B.Sc/M.Sc Shift Chemist- For FMCG 2-6 yrs exp. with manufacturing industry.
Synergy Consultants
9 B/C, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
(M) 9419310971, Email- synergyjmu@yahoo.co.in