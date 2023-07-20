Women Startups Reviving, Promoting Dogri Art And Culture In Jammu

JAMMU, July 20: The Government is prioritizing the promotion of women entrepreneurs and startups in reviving Dogra arts and crafts, officials said.

A women entrepreneurship platform has been launched, granting access to funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities, empowering women entrepreneurs and nurturing business growth, they added.

“Jammu Haat’s primary objective is to display and promote Jammu’s art and traditional items. We encourage all beneficiaries of startup schemes to exhibit and promote their products”, General Manager, District Industries Centre (DIC), Jammu, Virender Kumar Manyal said.

He said that regular exhibitions are conducted for 15 days to a month, showcasing products from various departments, including Handicrafts, handlooms, and the ministry of textiles.

“We have dedicated space for each district to showcase their unique products”, DIC GM said.

Jammu Haat is a platform where women entrepreneurs can sell their products and services, providing them with a market to grow their businesses. It serves as a one-stop shop, allowing women entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products, expand their visibility, and access a broader market.

“There’s a massive influx of visitors due to the Amarnath Yatra. We’ve placed billboards at the railway station and Bhagwatinagar base camp to promote Jammu Haat nationwide”, he said.

He said that DIC offers loans up to Rs 50 lakh to support unemployed individuals with their startups. Jammu Haat aims to provide comprehensive support to women entrepreneurs, he added.

Women-led startups hold immense potential for the economy, society, and the startup ecosystem.

Gayatri Kotwal, a middle-aged woman entrepreneur said “I practice dot art, focusing on meditative creations. I craft mirrors, landscapes, and various other pieces. It originated in France but has now reached this part of our country,” Gaytri said.

Like her Usha Anand, an elderly woman entrepreneur and former educationist, chose to embark on a new path in the world of art. Her goal is to promote Dogra’s traditional craft and connect women to village arts. Usha Anand’s startup now thrives, with five hundred women producing various traditional craft items.

In a world where innovation transcends boundaries, women entrepreneurs are shattering barriers and leaving their mark on the startup ecosystem. They are contributing to both the economy and society.

Priya Gupta, a 54-year-old housewife from Jammu, has found a remarkable way to combine her love for art with her commitment to sustainability by transforming waste materials into beautiful home decor pieces.

Like her, Sita Devi, who took a loan from Khadi village to establish her startup.

“Thanks to the loan from Khadi village, I now create traditional local-designed suits, pheras, kurtas, and jute products to promote Dogra culture,” she said. (Agencies)