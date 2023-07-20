CBK Files Chargesheet Against 3 People For Encroaching 25 Kanal State Land In Baramulla

SRINAGAR, July 20: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has produced a chargesheet against three people for alleged encroachment of 25 kanals of state land in Jammu Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a statement, EOW said that it produced the charge report in the court of Judicial Magistrate Ist Class, Tangmarg in case FIR No. 28/2018 u/Ss 420, 447-A & 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir against three individuals for their alleged involvement in the illegal encroachment of State land situated at Dhobiwan, Kunzer, District Baramulla.

Brief facts of the case are that Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint alleging therein that Mohammad Najeeb Goni a resident of Baghat-Barzulla, Srinagar in connivance with some local land brokers including Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, of Ussan Bangil, Karhama and Mohammad Ashraf Wani, of Utikoo, Karhama in district Baramulla had unlawfully trespassed and encroached upon State land measuring approximately 25 canals situated at village Dhobiwan, Kunzer in District Baramulla and had also erected signboards and stone blocks in said land.

The complaint prima facie disclosed the commission of criminal acts by the accused persons. Accordingly, the instant case was registered in Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir in the year 2018 and the investigation started.

Evidence collected during the investigation of the case has established that the accused persons hatched a criminal conspiracy and unlawfully trespassed/encroached upon a parcel of State land measuring approximately 25 canals situated at village Dhobiwan, Kunzer, District Baramulla.

They had fenced the said parcel of land and had also erected sign boards and placed numerous stone blocks thereby illegally and fraudulently converting/demarcating the said parcel of State land into plots so that the same could be offered for sale to private buyers.

Criminal culpability of the accused individuals for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 420, 447-A & 120-B RPC has been proved.

The charge report (challan) of the instant case has accordingly been presented in the Court for judicial determination, the statement said. (Agencies)