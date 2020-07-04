Women Self Help Groups excelled in fight against COVID: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 4: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) had excelled in fight against COVID and their contribution was vital in helping Northeast emerge as a model of Corona management.

He said, women power (Matrashakti) took a lead in every sphere during the COVID crisis, and also in sustaining economic activity in the North Eastern region.

Interacting with various Self Help Groups associated with North Eastern Region Community Resource and Management Program (NERCORMP) through a Webinar, Dr Jitendra Singh said , Northeast had emerged as a model of development in the last five years under the Modi Government and in the sixth year, it emerged as a role model of Corona management with relatively much lesser number of positive cases and only 17 cases of death in all the eight States so far.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, North Eastern Region will take a lead for India to emerge as an economic power with the support of its huge natural and human skill resources in the Post-COVID era.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always accorded highest priority to Northeast. Soon after the Modi Government took over in 2014, Prime Minister had stated that every effort would be made to bring the North Eastern region at par with the more developed regions of the country. In the last six years, not only developmental gaps were bridged successfully, but North- Eastern Region has also gained psychological confidence.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Bamboo is vital to India's Post- COVID economy and will provide an opportunity for India to emerge as an economic power house with the support of its Bamboo and other resources, apart from the huge tourism potential the region will offer in coming season because of being relatively Corona free.

Referring to 14 Aspirational districts of Northeast, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the concept of Aspirational District was based on 49 key indicators, of which the status of healthcare was an important component and said that best practices of Aspirational Districts would be shared with the rest of India.

Most of the Women Self Help Group members informed the Minister that the revolving fund received from the North Eastern Region Community Resource and Management Program (NERCORMP) has changed their life for better. Apart from the desired impetus given to the projects like Horticulture, Tea, Bamboo, Piggery, Sericulture, Tourism, the SHG members also produced and distributed sanitizer and masks on a large scale. They also pooled resources to distribute free rations to the needy during the lockdown period.