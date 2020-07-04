Residents, shopkeepers hold protest against PDD

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 4: The residents and shopkeepers of Ramgarh held protest against Power Development Department (PDD) for imposing unscheduled power cuts.

The protestors led by Yash Pal Sharma raised slogans against the PDD and demanded regular power supply.

The protestors alleged that PDD is imposing unscheduled power cuts during the ongoing hot and humid weather condition.

Long duration and unscheduled power cuts have made the life of people miserable, Sharma said, adding that worst affected due to Long duration and unscheduled power cuts are patients, old age persons and children.

Later, the team of Electric Sub Division Ramgarh conducted inspection at Ramgarh town and Barota camp.

The team removed more than 30 illegal hooking and agriculture pump sets.

The team comprised of Incharge AEE Ajay Chaudhary, JE Sachin Kangotra, JE Rash Paul, JE Abdul Rasheed, Raj Kumar, Sat Paul and Jageer Singh.