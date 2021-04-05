Women in J&K, Ladakh need special attention observes NCW, creates separate cell for both UTs

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has created a separate cell in the Commission for the newly formed union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to deal with issues of women in the region.

Followed by NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma’s visit to the union territories, it was observed that the issues related to women in these regions need special attention.

The Commission decided to set up a separate cell for these regions after the Chairperson’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir in the month of February where she had held interactive sessions with NGOs, One Stop Centres for Women, and other officials in the union territory to take stock of problems faced by women.

The Chairperson had announced the creation of the separate cell during the launch ceremony of the Commission’s first-ever online training programme ‘Empowering Women through Entrepreneurship’ in Ladakh conducted in collaboration with UM, Bangalore and India SME Forum to provide free-of-cost online training to five thousand women entrepreneurs from across the country.

The Commission had also held the first-ever Jan Sunwai (Public grievance hearing meeting) in the region and observed that the issues and concerns of destitute women and victims of violence require special attention.

The special Cell will deal with complaints received from the two Union territories and will also look into the development activities related to women of these regions.