Woman Injured In Fire From Husband’s Licensed Gun In J&K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Sept 14: A 46-year-old woman was injured after being hit by a bullet that allegedly went off from a licensed gun of her husband under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

The husband has been detained, they said.

The bullet from the .303 rifle of Yash Pal, a sarpanch, hit his wife Neelam Devi at her home in Patrara village of Sunderbani sub-division, they said.

Devi was shifted to the civil hospital and later referred to the GMC Hospital in Jammu, they said.

They said the weapon has been seized by police and further investigation is underway. (Agencies)