Digital Education To Replace Old ‘Chalk-Blackboard’ Practice In J&K’s Primary Schools

Jammu, Sep 10: The old ‘chalk-blackboard’ practice of teaching will soon be history at the primary level government schools as the Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha under the School Education Department is all set to equip teacher fraternity with tablets in next three months across the Union Territory.

To make optimum use of the ‘Digital India’ and determined to reform the education sector, as per the official sources, around 40,000 primary level teachers in the government schools will be provided tablets to not only enhance their teaching skills but also to make students learn beyond textbooks.

“In next three months, digital education will replace the old practice of ‘chalk-blackboard’ teaching in primary level government schools,” said an official.

He stated that around 40,000 primary school level teachers will be issued the gadgets in the first phase, adding, “the government in all the sectors is already focussing upon the digitalisation, so following the directives, we will be soon taking a call and introducing this practice of teaching through tablets but in the primary classes to start with.”

The exercise will not only save time but also update the teacher community by enhancing their professional as well as technological skills, he stated.

Major reforms are under consideration to make the education system augmented further, he added and said, “The primary level education is also being updated under Nipun Bharat Mission by 2025 under New Education Policy (NEP) and as a part of it, these initiatives are being taken,” said an official.

Confirming the same, Deep Raj, Project Director, J&K Samagra Shiksha said, “yes it is true and the tender process for the same is being issued. The distribution of tablets will be made in the next three months across the Union Territory.”