Woman ends life, in-laws’ house attacked in Anantnag

ANANTNAG: A woman allegedly hanged herself at her in-laws’ house in this south Kashmir district, which was later attacked by an agitated mob and set on fire, sources said on Saturday.

They said a 32-year-old woman was found hanging at her in-law’s house at Moinabad in Anantnag.

She was immediately taken to a district hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Immediately after the incident, an agitated mob attacked the house and set it alight.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to extinguish the fire.

A Police team later reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

Police have also registered a case and initiated proceedings, they said. (Agency)