Woman dies under mysterious circumstances

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 3: A 34-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in Hawal area of Srinagar today.

An official said that the woman, a resident of Hawal, was found unconscious inside her room by her family members.

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She was immediately shifted to SKIMS Soura, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident and further proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death.