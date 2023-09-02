JAMMU, Sept 2: A 35-year-old woman died after being hit by a train here, an official of the railway police said on Saturday.
The woman was hit by the Hemkund Express at Bajalta on Friday evening, he said.
She died on the spot and her body has been sent to the Government Medical College, Jammu, for post-mortem examination and identification, the official added. (AGENCIES)
Woman Dead After Being Hit By Train In Jammu
