Lady Impersonating As Police Officer Arrested In J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Sep 2: A woman allegedly impersonating a police officer was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

The arrest was made after a complaint was filed by a local at Kunzer Police Station on Friday.

The complainant, Wasif Hassan of Kunzer, said during a bus journey he was approached by a woman who identified herself as Ashia and posed as a sub-inspector currently posted at Police Station Kunzar, and she promised him a job.

“She assured the complainant that she had the authority to secure a position for him as a constable in the J&K Police. Lured by the promise of a job opportunity, Hasan gave Rs 10,000 to the impersonating police officer,” a police statement said.

The impersonating lady further contacted Hasan on September 1, soliciting an additional amount to expedite the delivery of his appointment order. She promised that this process would be completed within two to three days.

Suspecting deception, Hasan promptly reported the matter to Police Station Kunzer, where a case was registered and an investigation set into motion.

“During the course of the investigation, police successfully apprehended the accused lady, whose real identity has been revealed as Bisma Yousuf Sheikh, a resident of Tappie Khag in Budgam district,” police said.

In addition to her apprehension, the investigating team also recovered a police uniform and Rs 10,000 from her possession that had been fraudulently obtained from Hasan.

The police have requested that community members not fall prey to such fraudulent people and share such information with them. (Agencies)