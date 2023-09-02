PGTI: Jammu Set To Host Over 120 Golfers At Scenic Tawi Golf Course For 2nd Yr In A Row

Jammu, Sep 2: Last year after the successful conduct of the Professional Golf Tournament in India (PGTI), the scenic 18-hole Jammu Tawi Golf Course is yet again set to welcome more than 120 golfers from all over the country for five-day tournament teeing off from October 4.

The tournament will conclude on October 8.

Special Secretary Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir government, Amarjit Singh speaking to media at a press conference at Jammu Tawi Golf Course club on Saturday morning said, “it is an honour for us that we are hosting the second edition of the PGTI starting from October 4 that will conclude on October 8 with a Pro Am event.”

He said that 126 golfers of national and international repute will participate in the prestigious event.

He was flanked by Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekananda Rai, Secretary, JTGC, Manav Gupta, Joint Director, Jammu Tourism, Sunaina Mehta and PGTI representative Vikas.

“The tournament will not only exploit the potential of local and budding golfers but will also provide opportunity to them in learning the skills vis-à-vis bringing a boom in the tourism sector,” said Singh.

The Special Secretary said, “it is not less than a privilege for JTGC to host this tournament of international standard,” adding, “we have five international standard golf courses in Jammu and Kashmir and with a motive to tap the potential of tourism, such events are very helpful and we are sure that golfers through PGTI will definitely be our brand ambassadors across the country and the world with a message of normalcy.”

Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekananda Rai stated, “the government is giving special impetus to golf tourism and this tournament will surely be resourceful in meeting our aspirations.”

“We are promoting various forms of tourism to attract more tourists in Jammu region for which the administration is taking adequate steps and focus towards golf tourism is among them,” he said.

Rai said that the golfers will not only participate in the tournament but also carry along a message of peace and harmony on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to their native places.

Secretary, JTGC, Manav Gupta said that the event likewise previous year is going to be a game changer for professional and budding golfers in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Jammu Tawi Golf Course is an 18-hole course of international standard spread in 1400 kanals and the PGTI (controlling body of Professional Golf Tour in India) team last year after inspection, declared the venue fit and signaled green for the event,” Gupta said.

He added, “this event will help Jammu scale new heights in terms of a golfing destination for national and international players,” adding he said that surrounded by heritage structures like Amar Mahal, Mubarak Mandi and Bahu Fort, the rich flora of the JTGC which is a result of continuous plantation every year has created an ecological niche, to say the least.

Gupta said that few pre-events to involve the local population into the golf are also being planned before the PGTI matches to motivate and inspire them for the game.

Joint Director, Jammu Tourism, Sunaina Mehta revealed that the Jammu Tourism has also planned a ‘Dogri Food Festival’ for the golfers and the participants so that being in Jammu they could relish the local cuisines and get to know about the culture and traditions of this place.

A PGTI representative said, “the conditions are favourable for the golfers and they will again love to enjoy playing at the golf course of international standard.”

The officials however, appealed to the public, especially the golf lovers to be part of the event and be good spectators. (Agencies)