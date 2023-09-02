Agriculture Department To Be Set Up In University Of Ladakh: LG Mishra

Leh, Sept 2: Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra has decided to set up an agriculture department in the University of Ladakh and transfer various units of SKUAST to it, an official said on Saturday.

Mishra took the decision at a meeting convened at Raj Niwas here to discuss the handing of assets of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Lt Governor decided that the full-fledged agriculture department would be established under the University of Ladakh in affiliation of SKUAST Kashmir.

Mishra also decided that various SKUAST units in Ladakh would be transferred to the agriculture department of the University of Ladakh.

He directed the Vice Chancellor of University of Ladakh, Prof S K Mehta to expedite the process of creating the agriculture department.

Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education, Ladakh, Padma Angmo suggested that SKUAST should hand over the assets as well as the posts to the administration of Ladakh.

SKUAST Kashmir Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai informed the meeting about the university and its existence in the Union Territory.

He said two research institutes, two Krishi Vigyan Kendras and six SKUAST units were established in Ladakh during the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ladakh was granted Union Territory status after being carved out from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir was also turned into a Union Territory with its special status under Article 370 revoked.

Gania said 45 non-technical posts are lying vacant in six units of the university and are reserved for the residents of Ladakh.

The assets of SKUAST-Kashmir will be taken over by the Agriculture Department of the Ladakh University when it becomes fully functional, the spokesperson said. (Agencies)