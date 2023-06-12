Woman Critically Injured In Bear Attack In J&K’s Udhampur

JAMMU, Jun 12: A 40-year-old woman was critically injured on Monday after being attacked by a wild bear in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said. Identified as Mori Devi, the woman was attacked by the animal near her house in Kultyar village of the Panchari area early morning, the official said.

Devi has suffered serious injuries in the face and arms. She was rushed to hospital by the villagers who came to her rescue after hearing her cries.

The wildlife protection department has fanned out its teams in the nearby forest to capture the bear, the official said. (Agencies)