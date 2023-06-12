President Shri Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan Trust Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jun 12: Mahant Rohit Shastri, President Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Mahant Rohit Shastri apprised the Lt Governor on various important matters related to the promotion and preservation of the Sanskrit language in the J&K UT.

Faculty Welfare Forum SKIMS headed by Dr. Muzafar M. Wani also called on the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor assured the deputations that the issues projected by them will be looked into earnestly for early redressal.