A System Established To Keep People In Fear And Terror In J&K: Farooq

SRINAGAR, Jun 12: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday alleged that the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have established a system to keep the people in “fear and terror”.

“There is a blanket ban on raising the voices and speaking the truth”, Farooq said while addressing people in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.

He alleged that a situation of “fear and terror” has been created in Jammu and Kashmir to keep people away from speaking the truth.

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said that freedom of press has been stifled and newspapers have become mouthpieces of the government and publish only government rhetoric.

The member parliament said that drug abuse has destroyed the young generations. If the trend continued the future of the youth would be quite bleak, he added.

He said concrete steps need to be taken to eradicate the menace of drug abuse from society.

“Everybody has to play his role to stop drug menace from the society”, he said and added “if the trend continues it would destroy the generations and the nation may have to face a lot of difficulties in future”. (Agencies)