Woman among 3 die of COVID in Jammu, 706 new cases in J&K

*Ex-MLC, 8 in DC office Kathua, dozen in JU test +ve

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 10: A woman was among three persons who succumbed to COVID-19 while 345 new cases were reported in Jammu today, 361 in Kashmir and 89 in Leh district in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Nine new micro-Containment Zones have been declared in Jammu district.

A former MLC and senior BJP leader today tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu.

Six officials and two visitors were found infected in the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kathua.

DC Kathua Rahul Yadav told the Excelsior that a total of 100 persons were tested for the virus and eight of them reported positive for pathogen. They have been quarantined. The office complex is being sanitized.

Nearly a dozen persons tested positive for COVID in the Jammu University today. During next three days, all in the University will be subjected to testing.

Eleven tourists were found infected in Leh district in the UT of Ladakh while 18 pilgrims of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji shrine tested positive on their arrival at Katra Railway Station.

A total of 64 officials were today tested in the Civil Secretariat and 13 of them were found infected.

All three persons who died of COVID-19 in Jammu region today were co-morbid.

A 70-year-old partially vaccinated man hailing from Akhnoor and 90-year-old unvaccinated man from Jhullaka Mohalla in Jammu district succumbed to COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu today while 70-year-old fully vaccinated woman from Beoli Ghat in Doda district also died of the virus.

Among 345 cases in Jammu division, 233 were reported from Jammu district, 26 in Reasi, 18 each in Udhampur and Kathua, 16 Poonch, 12 Kishtwar, nine Doda, eight Samba, four Rajouri and one in Ramban district.

Ninety one recoveries from Coronavirus were reported in Jammu region today leaving number of active positive cases to 2283.

Jammu region now has 1,28,509 Coronavirus cases. Among them, 1,24,017 have recovered from the virus while there were 2209 casualties and 2283 active positive cases.

Out of 2209 COVID fatalities, highest 1164 have been recorded in Jammu district followed by 240 in Rajouri, 153 Kathua, 139 Udhampur, 138 Doda, 120 Samba, 101 Poonch, 67 Ramban, 44 Kishtwar and 43 in Reasi district.

Meanwhile, DC Jammu Anshul Garg today declared seven locations as micro-Containment Zones.

The areas include Lane near H No. 9 Sector 5 near Gurudwara Model Town Gangyal, area in and around Police Headquarters at Panama Chowk, Lane near Telephone Towers at Vijay Nagar, Camp Road in Talab Tillo, Lane near Bharat Shiv Ashram, Panjgrain at Nagrota, Lane near H No. 272 near Durga Mandir Shastri Nagar, Lane near H No. 5, Sector 1A Extension at Channi Himmat and Lane near H No. 25 at Sector 2 in Pandoka Colony of Paloura.

Meanwhile, J&K Para-Medical/Nursing Council today directed suspension of in-person teaching classes including Clinical classes with immediate effect in all Nursing Colleges and Paramedical Institutions and switching over to Online teaching mode/classes till further orders.

The Jammu University notified that examinations of MDP-4th Semester in Sociology and Political Science (DDE Regular candidates only) for the session May-2021 commencing on January 11 have been postponed till further orders. The revised date sheet shall be notified separately, the notification read.

All 89 fresh COVID positive cases in the UT of Ladakh were registered in Leh district.

Ladakh now has 340 active positive cases including 316 in Leh and 24 in Kargil.

Meanwhile as the COVID-19 cases surged in Kashmir, the Government Medical College Srinagar today cancelled winter vacations to its faculty as well as those working in Associated Hospitals.

“In view of sudden upsurge of COVID-19 and Omicron cases, the winter vacation-2022 of faulty members stands cancelled an all the faculty members in this institution on vacation shall resume their duties on January 11, 2022 (Tuesday) without fail,” read an order by Principal/Dean Prof (Dr) Samia Rashid.

The Associated hospitals of GMC Srinagar include GB Pant Hospital, SMHS hospital, Bone and Joint, CD Hospital, Psychiatry Disease Hospital, Kashmir Nursing Home, Super Specialty Hospital, LD hospital, DRDO hospital, and Block Hazratbal, Department of SPM.

In the meantime, Kashmir today reported 361 fresh cases of COVID-19.

One person died of the viral infection in Kashmir taking the death toll in J&K to 4,544.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 216,849 including 212,773 recoveries and 2,335 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 4,024 including 1,741 from Kashmir division.

With 209 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 336,790 which is 97.51 percent of the total cases.

Those who tested positive include 172 from Srinagar, 64 from Baramulla, 45 from Budgam, 14 from Pulwama, 18 from Kupwara, 14 from Anantnag, 11 from Bandipora, 4 from Ganderbal and 19 from Kulgam.