DC, SSP Jammu meet Market Associations

‘Ceiling of 25 persons continues’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 10: In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg today convened a series of meetings with district officers and representatives of Market Associations.

Interacting with the representatives of Chambers of Commerce and Industries and various other Market Associations across the district, the DC appealed them to follow and also to enforce Covid Appropriate Behaviour such as wearing mask and social distancing while venturing into the crowded areas.

“Risk of Corona virus is again looming large, so it is our collective responsibility to follow CAB and other guidelines regarding Covid-19 to tackle the prevailing situation. Many teams at the district level, SDM level besides Police and other enforcement agencies are working hard to aware people regarding the present COVID situation,” the DC said.

The Deputy Commissioner also sought the cooperation of media persons to make people aware of the COVID-19 pandemic and its hazards.

The representatives of Market Associations while applauding the efforts being made by the district Administration also gave their suggestions and ensured their full cooperation with the administration to fight against Covid-19.

SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli also appealed to the representatives of the associations to co-operate with the administration in order to curb the spreading of Covid-19. He said that the people violating SOPs regarding Covid-19 will be penalized according to the law.

The SSP and ADC Satish Sharma, Rajan Gupta,Rajesh Gupta, Gourav Gupta, Pooja Kapoor, Ashwani Khullar, and other representatives of Market Associations were present in the meeting.

Earlier Garg, while chairing a meeting of Tehsildars and Naib- Tehsildars stressed to generate proper awareness among the general public regarding COVID Appropriate Behaviour through various means including announcements, hoardings, appeals, and awareness through other mediums at prominent places in the district and also to strictly enforce COVID guidelines especially in public places of gatherings including marriage halls, Gyms, hotels, etc. to curb the spread. He directed officers to meet with the owners of institutions of public gatherings and to educate and aware them.

The Deputy Commissioner said that “the focus should be on awareness generation among the people rather than penalizing them.”

He further said that the ceiling of 25 persons in public gatherings shall continue and shall be strictly enforced by the SDMs and Tehsildars concerned.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 95% people of 18+ age category have been vaccinated and vaccination for 15 to 18 age group and booster dose for 65 Plus age group have already been started. He added that four to five thousand tests are being conducted daily.