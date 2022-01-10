LG takes jab, launches vaccination drive for precautionary dose

Flags off 34 ambulances for Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched the precaution dose vaccination for healthcare & Frontline Workers and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

The drive for precaution dose was launched for the UT of J&K from District Hospital, Gandhi Nagar Jammu where the Lt Governor also received the vaccine shot along with JMC Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta and Advisor to the Lt Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, besides Health Care Workers.

Sinha appealed to all the eligible people to get their precautionary vaccine shot at the earliest.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also flagged off 34 Advanced Life Support Ambulances of 108 services for Jammu Division, procured under World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project.

The UT Government is making several interventions to strengthen public health response to COVID-19. Advanced life support ambulances will be a step in the fight against the global pandemic, he said.

The Lt Governor was informed by the senior health officials that as per the directions, all necessary arrangements have been made for administering the precautionary dose to eligible population through walk-in and pre-registration mode.

Pertinently, on December 25, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a precautionary dose of vaccination for Healthcare and Frontline Workers as well as those above the age of 60 years who have comorbidities.

The vaccination drive for the 15-18 year age group which was launched on January 3 this year is going on smoothly across the UT.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Choudhary Mohammad Yasin; Mission Director NHM; Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General, Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization; Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal & Dean GMC & AHs and senior Health officials were present on the occasion.

In Kashmir, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, as well as Director Health Services Kashmir, received their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Director SKIMS, Prof. Parvaiz Koul emphasized upon all healthcare/frontline workers to get the ‘precautionary dose’. In this regard a circular has also been issued by SKIMS.

He said that it is to ensure that the work force stays adequately protected for the coming days of imminent surge of Covid-19 and Omicron threat which has already hit many states.

He also impressed upon all the Heads of Departments/Sectional Heads of SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Medical College, Bemina to ensure the implementation of the guidelines issued by Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

As per the details made available, throughout the day, 5378 precautionary doses were administered across J&K which includes 3265 HCWs, 1054 FLWs and 1056 those who are 60 years and above with comorbidities.

In Kashmir 1398 precautionary doses were administered while the rest of 3978 such doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in Jammu districts.

Further, during the day, in Srinagar, 87 HCWs, 16 FLWs and 29 of 60 years and above received their precautionary dose, taking the total to 132 doses in the district.

In Kulgam 69 HCWs, 15 FLWs, 3 of 60 years and above received their precautionary dose, in Shopian, 47 HCWs, 2 FLWs received their third dose of vaccine, in Bandipora, 38 HCWs, 33 FLWs, 5 people of above 60 years received their vaccine shot.

In district Anantnag, 185 HCWs, 17 FLWs, 6 individuals of 60+ received their precautionary shots, in Baramulla 68 HCW, 9 FLWs, 27 individuals of 60+ received their COVID shot, in Kupwara 27 HCWs, 5 FLWs, 7 people of 60+ category were able to get their precautionary shot.

In Pulwama, 335 HCWs, 24 FLWs, 74 people of 60+ category received their vaccine shot; In Ganderbal 73 HCWs, 1 FLW, 28 people from 60+ category received their third vaccine jab and in Budgam 83 HCW, 65 FLWs, 20 people of 60+ category received their third shot.

In Jammu district 1075 HCWs, 432 FLWs, 479 individuals from 60+ category received their third precautionary dose during the day, in Kishtwar 48 HCWs, 3 FLWs, 14 people from 60+ category received their third jab, in Doda 196 HCWs, 190 FLWs, 88 60+ individual received their COVID jab.

In Udhampur, 135 HCWs, 54 FLWs, 194 60+invidudials received their jab, in Kathua 137 HCWs, 27 FLWs, 28 other individuals received their third necessary jab, in Ramban 95 HCW, 17 FLWs, 9 other individuals of 60+ category received their third jab, in Samba 236 HCWs, 133 FLWs, 26 other individuals received their vaccine shots during the day.

In Rajouri 77 HCWs 6 FLWs, 6 other individuals of 60+ category were vaccinated during the days, in Poonch 106 HCWs, 2 FLWs received their precautionary doses and lastly, in Reasi 151 HCWs, 3 FLWs and 13 other individuals with comorbidities received their third shot.