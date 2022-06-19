With 20 IPS officers already on deputation, 5 more seek Central posting

Goel adjusted in Cabinet Sectt, Mohanty to return

3 from AGMUT cadre, two of DAINIPS to be posted in J&K

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 19: With 20 IPS officers from Jammu and Kashmir already on deputation with Centre and Ladakh, five more officers including two in the rank of Additional DGPs have sought the deputation while three IPS officers from AGMUT cadre and two from DAINIPS are being posted to the Union Territory shortly.

Official sources told the Excelsior that out of five officers, who have sought Central deputation, the case of Atul Kumar Goel, who was recently promoted as IGP but was officiating as DIG CID and State Investigation Agency (SIA), has been cleared. He has been posted in the Cabinet Secretariat.

With this, the post of DIG SIA, a premier terror-investigation agency of Jammu and Kashmir which was set up in November last year, has fallen vacant. The Union Territory Government as well as Police Headquarters are looking an officer in the rank of DIG for replacement of Goel.

The SIA has become prestigious agency as many terror-related cases in the Union Territory are being handled by it. A number of cases which earlier used to go to the NIA are now being investigated by the SIA.

Sources said two IPS officers in the rank of Additional DGPs besides IGP and DIG have also sought the Central deputation from Jammu and Kashmir cadre erstwhile and their cases are pending for clearance by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Lalat Indu Mohanty, a senior IPS officer of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre in the rank of DGP, is returning to the Union Territory in September-October, sources said. Mohanty is currently on deputation with the Border Security Force (BSF) for the past few years where he served on prestigious posts.

Out of 65 IPS officers of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre, 20 are already on Central deputation and Ladakh while one of them is on study leave.

During past few months, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has posted a number of AGMUT cadre and DAINIPS officers to Jammu and Kashmir to overcome shortage of officers in various ranks.

Sources said three more IPS officers of AGMUT cadre and two from DAINIPS are being posted shortly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Twenty officers of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre, who are on deputation include SM Sahai, who is in DG rank posted with National Security Advisor, Lalat Indu Mohanty, who 1is posted in BSF and has rank of DGP in J&K, Pankaj Saxena, Abdul Ghani Mir and Rajesh Kumar Yadav, all in the rank of Additional DGP and posted with Government of India, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Viplav Kumar Choudhary, Nitish Kumar, Swayam Prakash Pani, Uttam Chand, Vidhi Kumar Virdi and Keshav Ram Chaurasia, all in the IGP rank and posted in NIA, Cabinet Secretariat, NIA, Cabinet Secretariat, NIA and CBI respectively.

IPS officer Bhim Sen Tuti in the rank of IGP is on study leave.

Amit Kumar, Tejinder Singh and Shailender Mishra, who hold the rank of DIG in Jammu and Kashmir, are on deputation to the National Investigating Agency (NIA) while Rahul Malik in the same rank, is posted in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rajiv Pandey in the rank of SSP is on deputation with NIA and posted as SSP NIA Jammu while Shriram Ambarkar, SSP, is deployed in the Cabinet Secretariat.

Two IPS officers PD Nitya and Anayat Ali Choudhary, are posted in the Union Territory of Ladakh.