Several delegations call on LG Ladakh, highlight demands

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, June 19: A number of delegations called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, at Raj Niwas Complex.

Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Santosh Sukhdeve and Senior Superintendent of Police, Anayat Ali Chaudhary were present in the meeting.

A delegation from GM Pore led by ex-Councillor, Sheikh Mohammad Hussain Raisi, requested for intervention in demarcating the kacharai (grazing land) at Khumbathang between Saliskote and GM Pore. They also requested for the creation of posts of the medical staff and the operationalisation of the 20-bedded hospital at GM Pore.

Another delegation of District Panchayat Coordination Committee, Kargil, led by its president, Issa Ali Shah, raised several issues for the development of Kargil, viz. empowerment of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs); expediting Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) works and defining the role of PRIs in its implementation, including the exercise of their powers in 29 assigned departments; early completion of Kargil-Zanskar Road; compensation for areas affected by the shortage of water for irrigation purposes; allotment of a special fund for the development of panchayat; improvement in telecommunication/mobile connectivity services in Tharumsa Pashkyum, Stakpa Sankoo and uncovered areas in Barsoo and Sankoo, etc.

Political activist Sajjad Hussain raised several issues for the development of Kargil, including the need to develop a new town at Kurbathang; the need to station Pawan Hans helicopter at Kargil and the operation of its services on the Kargil-Jammu route in the winters; the opening of the Drass-Gurez and Panikhar-Pahalgam roads; improvement in telecommunication services in border areas of Kargil such as Karkit-Badgam, Hunderman, Kaksar, Latoo and Shimsha; recruitment of youth from Ladakh for the post of constables in the Border Police Battalion, etc.

A delegation comprising members of Students Educational Movement of Kargil (SEMOK) raised several issues related to education in Kargil, viz. request for the establishment of Ladakh Public Service Commission for the gazetted posts for Ladakh; establishment of Ladakh Service Recruitment Board; making Ladakh Resident Certificate (LRC) mandatory for all gazetted and contractual posts in the recruitment process by the departments; 50% direct recruitment quota for the post of Naib Tehsildar in the Revenue Department; filling up the posts of teachers in Government Primary and High Schools in Kargil; improving the infrastructure of schools in Kargil under Samagra Shiksha scheme; the need for a monitoring system to track the usage of tablets distributed to students under the YounTab scheme, etc.

A delegation from Youth Action Committee Kargil led by its President, Mohd Hussain, requested for intervention in stopping the construction of unnecessary culverts on the Kargil-Zanskar National Highway.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor visited the Fish Farm in Damsna in Taisuru block and inspected the raceway where fish farming is done along with the mini hatchery house. He advised that the Fisheries Department to look at new technologies used for fish farming.

A delegation led by Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Syeed Abbas Razvi; Sarpanch, Purtikchay, Ghulam Abbas; Sarpanch, Achambore, Ghulam Abbas; Naib Sarpanch, Youljuk Maita, Mohd Baqir; Panch, Damsna, Mohd Baqir, raised several issues related to their villages, viz. opening of Taisuru-Pahalgam-Kishtwar Road; completion of the Suru Hydel Project at Parkachik; upgradation of Govt High School Kargee to Higher Secondary School; installation of lift irrigation system at Damsna, including Mohalla Thang Damsna; setting up of solarised gondola for development of tourism activities in the area; allocation of land and ambulance facility for Community Health Centre at Taisuru; construction of flood protection bund at Youljuk; construction of road for Govt High School, Youljuk; construction of protective bund for protection of their crops from overflow of Suru Valley; intervention if providing compensation for land acquired for the construction of NH301; intervention in construction of NH301 passing through Taisuru due to risk of damage to the people of the village from landslide; construction of irrigation canal from La Rgyap to Chufyar; installation of towers in villages of Taisuru block for telecommunication and mobile connectivity, etc.