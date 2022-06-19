JKTJAC organises convention, raises issues of teachers & students

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 19: Jammu Kashmir Teachers’ Joint Action Committee (JKTJAC) organised one- day convention at Rajouri, here today under the chairmanship of District President Manzoor Khan and UT Chief Spokesperson Naresh Sharma.

Vinod Sharma, UT President JKTJAC, was the chief guest and the special invitee on the occasion. The convention was attended by a number of teachers from all zones of Rajouri.

The main purpose of the convention was to discuss the role of teachers in implementing NEP 2020 and the measures to compensate the loss of studies of the students due to the pandemic COVID 19. Vinod Sharma, while addressing the gathering, raised burning issues of the teaching fraternity and sought the kind attention of the Government to resolve them amicably.

He appealed the Government to frame a comprehensive transfer policy in favour of teachers appointed under ReT scheme as they have been serving in same schools for last more than 20 years . Raising issue of inclusion of 5 years ReT period for seniority benefits , he sought the favour of the department in the court to resolve it.

Vinod Sharma also appealed the LG administration to revive old pension scheme for all the NPS employees of Jammu and Kashmir appointed after 01.01.2010. Welcoming the move to start KG classes in the Government schools , he demanded free uniform, free books and other incentives to these students so that people are encouraged to enroll more and more students in Government schools.

He also demanded rationalisation of teaching staff and relieving of Teachers/Masters from all sorts of non teaching assignments; sanction of posts of Masters in SSA upgraded middle schools and DPC of Teachers to Masters .

Speaking on the occasion, Naresh Sharma and Manzoor Khan appealed the Director School Education Jammu/Kashmir to regularise the left out ReTs and convert the regularised RRETs to Teachers Grade II/III so that they may get their salaries. They also demanded raising of grade of teachers at par with their counterparts in other UTs and also sought release of MDM dues which the teachers have managed from their own pockets.

Among others, who also spoke on the occasion, included Sukhdev Singh Sumbria, Sukesh Khajuria, Sham Sharma, Shabir Chowdhury, Shahnawaz Kazmi, Javid Malik, Khazan Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Ashwani Sharma and Gulzar Chowdhury.