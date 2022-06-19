4 militants including 2 Pak nationals killed in Kashmir

3 Al-Badr militants arrested in Handwara

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 19: Security forces today killed four militants including two Pakistanis in two ongoing operations in Kashmir while three Al-Badr militants were arrested from Handwara.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, while speaking on the operations said that by targeting innocent civilians including women and kids, unarmed policemen and outside poor labourers, militants can’t deter efforts of the security forces to bring peace in the Valley. He said that the operations against the militants, especially foreigners, will continue.

An official said that Kupwara Police along with 28-RR of Army launched a joint operation today on the disclosure of an arrested militant Showkat Ahmad Sheikh in forests of Chandigam Lolab area of Kupwara.

During the search of a hideout, the hiding militant fired indiscriminately upon the security forces which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the initial exchange of fire, one militant was killed and the arrested militant leading search party also got trapped.

In the ensuing encounter, so far two Pakistani militants of LeT were killed. Heavy exchange of fire is still going on and operation is in progress.

In the meantime, based on specific input generated by police regarding presence of militants in Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police and 9 RR of Army in the area.

As the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately upon search party which was retaliated by the troops leading to an encounter.

Two militants were killed in the encounter so far. They have been identified as Haris Sharief of Srinagar and Zakir Padder of Kulgam.

As per police records, the killed militant Haris Sharief was linked with the LeT while as Zakir Padder was affiliated with the JeM. They were part of groups involved in several attacks on police, security forces and civilians.

Both the operations are still going on and more troops have been rushed to the area.

In the meantime, police today arrested three militants of Al-Badr along with arms and ammunition in North Kashmir’s Handwara area.

Police today said that a joint party of PC Kralgund, 92 CRPF and 32RR intercepted three individuals at Wangam crossing on the National Highway.

On preliminary questioning, the individuals were identified as Nazim Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Siraj Din Khan son of Bashir Ahmad Khan and Adil Gull son of Ghulam Mohidin Wani, all residents of Khaipora, Kralgund.

“On their search, one pistol along with magazine and eight rounds and two hand grenades were recovered from their possession,” he said.

A case (FIR no. 40/2022 U/S 7/25 I A Act ,18, 38 ULAP Act) has been registered in Police Station Kralgund. Preliminary investigation suggest that the trio was affiliated with the Al- Badr, and that they were assigned task by Pakistan based handlers to carry out attacks in the area.