Winter Vacations For Jammu Summer Zone Schools Extended Up To Jan 17

JAMMU, Jan 14: The Directorate of School Education Jammu has announced a further extension of winter vacations for schools located in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division.

This decision, according to the official order dated January 6, 2024, is in response to the prevailing winter weather conditions.

According to the order, Directorate has prolonged the winter break for both Government and Private recognised schools.

The order reads that the extended vacation period is now in effect until January 17, 2024, exclusively for students up to the 8th class.

It further reads that to accommodate the extension, schools will operate with revised timings from 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM during this period.