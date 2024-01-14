Two Killed, One Injured In Road Accident In Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 14: In a tragic turn of events during the Lohri celebrations, two lives were lost in a road accident at Sohanjana Tehsil of Phallian Mandal area in Jammu District.

The collision, involving vehicles with registration numbers JK08F0233 and JK02CJ8823, occurred on the Ring Road around 2 pm yesterday.

Occupants of the Celerio car, Mohit Bharti and a young woman named Elish, along with Baleno car occupant Happy Kesar, sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident.

Swiftly taken to PHC Sohanjana, they were later referred to Government Medical College Jammu.

Tragically, Mohit Bharti and Elish were declared dead upon arrival, while Happy Kesar of Marh is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the law at the concerned police station and started further investigation into the matter.