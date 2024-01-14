J&K | Budgam Police Cracks Burglary Case, One Arrested

Srinagar, Jan 14: Police on Sunday cracked a burglary case when they arrested a person and recovered stolen property worth lakhs in Jammu Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Police said on January 12,2024 Magam station received a written complaint from some shopkeepers of Magam Market that their shops had been burgled during the intervening night of January 11 and 12 and goods worth lakhs stolen.

One Sumo vehicle was also stolen which was used by the accused to decamp with the other stolen goods.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was taken up, Police said.

During the course of investigation, some suspects were rounded up resulting in the arrest of the one accused identified as Himayat Hussain Mir a resident of Yagipora Magam.

During the analysis of CCTV footage, it was observed that the vehicle was taken towards Pattan-Sopore axis. Subsequently, teams were sent to various locations and the vehicle was traced near Hygam Sopore.

Goods worth lakhs alongwith a Sumo vehicle have also been recovered.

The investigation into the case is going on, and some more arrests and recoveries are expected, the police added.

Budgam police urged the public to install CCTV cameras as per the directions of the District Magistrate.