Winter session: Kashmir, job crisis, pollution to echo in Parliament

NEW DELHI: A stormy session is expected in the winter session of Parliament which begins Monday as the Opposition might raise the contentious issues of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, economic slowdown, inflation, unemployment, environmental pollution and other burning issues.

The Government plans to introduce the Citizenship Bill in this session. Significantly, the Government will introduce at least 27 bills during this session. The Government also plans to convert two important ordinances into law.

Talking to reporters after the all-party meeting held here on Sunday by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, leaders of the opposition parties said during the session, issues like the situation in Kashmir, detention of the leaders, inflation, unemployment, economic recession and environmental pollution will be vigorously raised. (AGENCIES)