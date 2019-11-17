FM fudged Budget figures to hide real deficit: Yashwant Sinha

MUMBAI: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Sunday accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of “fudging” budget numbers to conceal the real fiscal deficit.

Speaking at the Mumbai Lit Fest, Sinha, a former Finance Minister himself, alleged that Sitharaman relied on estimates used in the interim budget of February 1, though the CAG had later provided revised estimates till July 5, when the annual budget was presented.

The Finance Minister, in response to similar objections earlier, had claimed that every figure in the Budget was authentic.

“She used revised estimates….Because the revenue receipts had declined so considerably that she wouldn’t have claimed that fiscal deficit would be only 3.3 per cent or whatever that claim was,” Sinha said.

“She fudged the figures and it was so blatantly obvious that the figures were fudged,” he alleged. (AGENCIES)