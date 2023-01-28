Winter care for bones and joints

Dr M K Mam

The bones along with the joints and muscle provide shape, form, support, stability, movements to the body. Bones protect our delicate organs like brain, spinal cord, heart, lungs etc. They also serve as the store house of the minerals – calcium and phosphorus. The marrow present in the bones produces the blood cells. Joints provide flexibility to the skeleton, with the result we can move freely and do various day to day activities.Somehow or other bone and joint health is neglected by the people more so in cold weather.

During cold weather sun can hardly be seen and at times it cannot be seen for weeks to months together. Sun light is important for bone health as exposure to sun light provides us vitamin D formed in skin. Vitamin D is essential for bones and joints, it plays a big role in calcium absorption and mineralization of bones. Absence of sunlight especially in winters affects natural formation of vitamin D in the skin, with the result we face vitamin D deficiency which badly affects bone health.

With drop of temperature there occurs fall in atmospheric pressure that leads to the expansion of the muscles , tendons and other tissues around joints, with the result joints do not move freely.It is also felt that the synovial fluid that lubricates the joints thickens in cold weather. This affects the lubrication of joints, increases the friction and stiffness of joints, makes them hard to move.

As the temperature drops down in the winters, most of us become less active. We do not like to go out , just want to stay in our cosy homes. Physical activity somehow reduces a lot and all this is not good for overall health. Physical activity is essential for bone and joint health. It makes the bones, joints and muscles stronger. Reduced physical activity affects bone and joint health badly, increases the chances of weakness of bones- osteoporosis. Less of physical activity also affects muscle health, that in turn badly affects bones and joints. Weak muscle means more stress on the joints.

It has in general been seen that many people when staying home often eat more especially unhealthy snacks etc. and added to that when there is less of physical activity, body weight has to increase which again is not good for bones and joints.

Cold weather in general has a negative impact on the mood of a person and with low mood one would not like to do any physical activity- exercise.

Cold weather does put extra demands on our body. It makes us prone to injuries due to slip and falls as our muscles perform less, they get stiff and reaction time is slow.

How to take care of bones and joints in cold weather:

Stay warm: Keeping yourself warm is essential. We should protect our body-our joints and bones by wearing multiple layers of warm clothing. We should wear cap, gloves and muffler when we go out.

Regular exercise: Weight bearing exercises i.e. when bones and muscles work against gravity and resistance, make the bones, joints and muscles stronger. Regular exercise increases the lubrication to the cartilage of the joint and mobility of the joints. Whatever the weather- season, we need to continue our regular physical activity -exercises and yoga to keep our muscles , bones and joints in good health. Walking for that matter is a good low impact aerobic exercise. Being unable to go out for walk or gym for exercises in cold weather, does not mean that we cannot do it. We can do walking at home, yes we can do it in the room or in any available area of home. People can use treadmill at home. Again activities like rope jumping, stair climbing, dancing, simple jogging etc. can be very well done at home depending on one’s health and physical status.

Yoga can be nicely done at home. The slow, controlled physical movements performed in Yoga asanas strengthen muscles, bones and the whole body. Most important thing is that Yoga relaxes the mind, and harmonizes functions of the body and mind. Yoga is doable, inexpensive, effective and safe.

30 minutes/day/ session (150?min/week) moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity is what we all need to do. Exercise and Yoga has to be done daily and regularly. It is essential to stay active as much as one can and as long as one can. Regular exercises and Yoga also help in reducing weight which is good for bones and joints.

Eat well: A good nutritious- balanced diet rich in calcium, vitamin D, C, K, proteins etc. is essential for bones and joints. Calcium and vitamin D are important for normal growth and development of the bones and joints. We should consume foods that are rich in calcium and vitamin D. We need to have the vitamin D supplements as natural formation of vitamin D in skin is affected badly in cold weather and also our usual food intake falls short of our daily requirements. Vitamin C is also good for bone and joint health as it helps in maturation of the protein in bones i.e. collagen , which forms a scaffold to provide strength and structure. We need to be careful about what all we eat, avoid foods rich in fats and carbohydrates.

Maintain an ideal weight: It is important for overall wellbeing of a person including that of bones and joints. Excess weight means more load and stress not only on the joint cartilage but also on ligaments and muscles, and that is not good for the joints.

No smoking: Tobacco smoking and use of tobacco products is very harmful for most of the organs of our body including that of the bones and has to be stopped at all costs.

Quality sleep: 7-8 hours quality night sleep is essential for overall health of a person including that of bone and joint health as is suggested by some studies. Sleep deprivation- lack of sleep may be associated with lower bone mineral density and higher risk of osteoporosis as has been shown by some studies.

Stay well hydrated: Hydration is important not only for overall wellbeing of a person but also for the joints as water forms 70-80 % of the joint cartilage and is an important component of synovial fluidin joints that provides nutrition and lubrication to joints. Staying well hydrated by having fluids preferably warm water can help in better lubrication of joints thereby better movements.

Avoid alcohol consumption: Alcohol damages bone cells directly, inhibits calcium absorption and damages the liver – the organ where activation of vitamin D occurs. It also increases the risk of falls and fractures.

Injury prevention: We should never overdo, always avoid activities that increase stress on the joints. We should avoid slippery paths like icy paths.

Stay positive: Cold weather usually makes us dull and boring. As such, staying positive is important for overall mental and physical wellbeing of a person.

To summarise, Bone and joint health in cold weather can be maintained and improved by keeping yourself warm, performing regular exercise, Yoga, having healthy food habits and maintaining an ideal weight .

(The author is former Vice Principal , Prof and Head of Orthopaedics, CMC, Ludhiana)