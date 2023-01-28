Moving Soon? This furniture arranging tool will change your life

Zainab Khan

Arranging living room furniture can be a daunting task. The living room is that part of the house that receives visitors and guests, so this is where you would like to create a welcoming environment.

When you’re faced with an empty room, filling it in a way that is both practical and aesthetically pleasing can seem like an overwhelming task

Like a blank page or canvas, an empty room can be either an opportunity or a challenge. With so many ways to fill it, how do you know where to start?

No matter how big/small your house is, a perfect arrangement will still work well to make it look functional and beautiful.

The right furniture can make or break a room, and it is essential to choose the right kind of furniture for your space.

It should be comfortable to sit on, ideally with a nice view that will give you a sense of warmth and comfort when you return home from a hard day’s work.

The best way to position your sofa, chairs, accent tables, and more generally depends on the shape of your room and what it’s used for.

No matter the size of your living room, use these living room layout ideas to find an arrangement that suits your space

Don’t Push Furniture Against the Walls——–

When arranging your living room furniture, room size will determine how far you can pull your furniture away from the walls, but even in a small space, you’ll want to give pieces a little breathing room by allowing a few inches between the backs of furniture pieces and the walls.

If you live in a small living room, you need to consider various things, such as the size of the room, the furniture that is going to fit into the room, etc. The rule of thumb here is to use only those living room furniture pieces that will not require too large space and make sure they do not cover up each other’s visibility.

Too small furniture in a large room will make the room seem cold and uninviting, and too large furniture will make the room appear cramped. if you have a larger space, feel free to arrange furniture in such a way that conversation areas are created in the middle of the room, leaving several feet between the walls and the furniture. Allow at least 30 inches between furniture pieces so that guests can easily move around them

Sofas and chairs should face each other alongside a smaller loveseat or a welcoming chaise. Keep in mind that your guests should be naturally able to make conversation comfortably and should not be too far apart or too close together. Roughly 6-8 feet for seating pieces facing each other is a good rule of thumb.

In smaller spaces, consider nesting tables or furniture that fold up to create extra space while not in use.

The size and placement of certain pieces will be the most important part of achieving a uniform layout. Avoid clustering all of the large furniture pieces together and be sure to vary the shapes, sizes, and textures of furniture in the room to keep it balanced.

Where you place your TV in a living room can depend on its size and a few other factors.

TV should be positioned facing your seating so you can comfortably watch it from your couch or chair.

* The TV should be placed in an area of your living room that is not affected by sunlight or glare from natural or other lighting. Place your TV out of high-traffic areas. There’s nothing more frustrating than trying to watch TV while people keep walking past it.

* Mounting a TV above has its pros and cons but if it’s done correctly it can free up floor space in a small living room layout.

* Mirrors placed on a wall can make a small space look larger, by reflecting light and creating the appearance of more room in the room. You can effectively double the amount of space it looks like you have!

* The living room is surely the heart of every home. Avoid making your living room feel tight and cramped. Limit the furniture you place in the room, and pull in extra chairs only when you need them. With less furniture, the room will have more open energy and better traffic patterns.

Focal point——

Identify the room’s focal point – sofa, chair, window, fireplace, television, etc.- and orient the furniture around it as much as possible. If you have a large window, place a large window seat in front of it. If you have a large painting or photograph, hang it on the wall over the sofa.

(The author is an interior designer based in New Delhi)