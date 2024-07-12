‘Winning and losing happen in life’: Rahul

NEW DELHI, July 12: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged people to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards former Union minister Smriti Irani or any other leader.

His remarks come amid some people taking digs at Irani as she vacated her official bungalow following her defeat in the Lok Sabha polls to Congress’ Kishori Lal Sharma in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi.

“Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter,” Gandhi said on X.

“Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength,” the former Congress president said.

Irani vacated her official bungalow at 28 Tughlak Crescent in Lutyens’ Delhi, weeks after she was defeated by Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, from Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of over 1.6 lakh votes.

The former Women and Child Development Minister was dubbed a giant slayer in 2019 after she defeated Rahul Gandhi from the seat.

As Irani vacated her official bungalow, some people took swipes at her and mocked her for her defeat in the polls. (PT)