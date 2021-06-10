Will to survive: 96 years old beats Coronavirus in Rajouri

Timely treatment, vaccination helped in recovery, says family

RAJOURI: The Covid-19 pandemic has caused innumerable deaths across the world and it could easily be considered one of the worst events in modern history. Despite all, the world has also witnessed some miraculous recoveries from the clutches of the deadly infection, which help instill hope in others fighting it.

Due to the dedicated efforts of the health authorities, an increase in daily recovery rate is being observed which also imparts confidence in Covid patients.

Instances of the elderly recovering from the infection have been one of the most heartwarming achievements in these gloomy days. For the generation, recovery is not possible without putting up a valiant fight against the virus.

Setting a similar example, 96 years old Amarnath, from border village Sasal Kote village of Rajouri district has successfully defeated the coronavirus infection and has survived the pandemic.

His family members and neighbours consider him a “fighter” who is never afraid to stand up for noble causes. Once again, he has lived up to his reputation by defeating the viral infection in just ten days.

Bishamber Lal, his son says, “My father developed Covid symptoms some days ago; he had acute fever and cough. We immediately took him to a local primary health centre where the doctor tested him for Covid and his report turned positive. Then as a precautionary measure, I got all my family members tested and they were all found negative”.

He further said, “That night, we kept him in home isolation and ensured that the infection doesn’t spread further in the family. The next day, his condition got worse, his oxygen saturation level declined and he had to struggle to breathe and was unable to speak”.

With gratitude, he lauds the district health facilities and said, “Just when his condition got worse, I called 108. Within an hour, an ambulance came and took my father to GMC Rajouri where he was admitted in a covid care ward and was kept on mechanical ventilator support”.

Doctors at the hospital also applaud the spirit of Shri Amarnath and say, “He responded very well while undergoing treatment in the hospital and showed his stern resolve to come out of the situation healthy”.

“Our entire team who were treating the patient can vouch that his strong will helped him recover from the virus so quick”, said another doctor at the GMC.

After testing negative on the tenth day of his treatment, Shri Amarnath was discharged from the hospital and advised to maintain social distancing from his family.

His son also attributes his recovery to timely vaccination and said, “Had my father not been administered the two doses he might not be with us today”. Entire family has thanked the health facilities for providing round the clock and the best treatment to the elderly family member.

The story goes on to substantiate that senior citizens must continue to take adequate precautions, get vaccinated and get hospitalised on observing the mildest of Covid symptoms to stay safe. According to health experts, early hospitalisation is crucial in recovery of elderly patients from Covid-19.