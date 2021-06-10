Covid: 25 more deaths, 1,117 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU: The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 4,143 on Thursday with 25 more fatalities, while 1,117 new cases pushed the infection count to 3,04,866, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 332 were from Jammu division and 785 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 194 cases followed by 121 in Budgam district, officials said.

The number of active cases dropped to 18,581, while the overall recoveries have reached 2,82,142 so far, officials said.

The death toll rose to 4,143 after 25 patients died in the past 24 hours, they said.

Officials said there were 18 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory and no fresh case has been reported since last evening. (AGENCY)