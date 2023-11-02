Will resolve all pending issues of DPs if voted to power: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari has assured that his Party will resolve all pending Displaced Persons (DPs) issues if they were voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a meeting of DPs oganized by the Provincial president of Apni Party, Youth Wing, Vipul Bali and Provincial president, Jammu, Women Wing, Pavneet Kour at Gandhi Nagar, Party office, Bukhari assured that his Party will resolve the issues if voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The DPs grievances should have been resolved by the previous Governments. The traditional political parties did not give heed to the genuine demands of the DPs for the last several decades,” he said.

Extending his support to their genuine cause, he said that he was concerned about the plight of the DPs and sought their social, economic, educational and political upliftment.

“We stand with the DPs and their demands like the release of pending sanctioned package from Govt of India, reservation in educational institutions for their children and employment,” he said quoting the demands raised by the Apni Party Provincial president, Manjit Singh and Bali.

He said that these DPs had abandoned their houses/agricultural land following certain circumstances and settled in the border areas of Jammu region.”The DPs are the first line of defence on the borders and they have given their sacrifices,” he said while appreciating the DPs leaders for their struggle for their genuine demands.

Citing demands of the DPs, the Apni Party president also sought on the spot fast track recruitment process of the unemployed educated youth in Paramilitary Forces, Indian Army and J&K Police for the DPs and other border residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior vice president, Ghulam Hassan Mir said that the issues of DPs were not resolved, but they were used as vote banks by the politicians. “Different segments of people have separate issues that need resolution as per the aspirations of the concerned people. The traditional political parties were not willing to resolve the issues of DPs because they would not have other things to do. Hence, they delayed the resolution of the issues for seven decades,” Mir said.

Provincial president Manjit Singh also spoke on the occasion.

Prominent among those present include Faqir Nath, Arun Chibber, Mohd Shafi, Rohit Gupta, Bodh Raj Bhagat, Ajaz Kazmi, Raqeeq Khan, Abhay Bakaya, Harpreet Singh, Raman Thappa, Sahil Bharti, BM Dutta and others.