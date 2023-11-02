Situation in J&K deteriorating: Wani

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Strongly condemning the rising incidents of terrorist attacks in Kashmir valley and in twin border districts of Rajouri- Poonch, JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani has asked the LG’s Administration and the Centre Government to concentrate on the checking the growing acts of terrorism and ensure safety of innocents, instead of tall claims of total normalcy and UT Divas celebrations.

Expressing shock over the killing of Police Head Constable, Gulaam Mohd Dar, who was father of six daughters, Mukesh Kumar, an outside labourer besides critically injuries to a Police Inspector in Eidgah area of Srinagar, JKPCC chief termed the situation as serious, as three targeted killings have taken place in a row in three days while the government is busy in UT Divas celebrations and making tall claims.

“The Home Ministry is directly in control to deal with the situation in the UT, so Centre should explain it’s failures on this front to ensure safety of innocents. The Centre and the LG administration must concentrate on checking rising militancy and deteriorating situation, rather than making false claims of total normalcy,” Wani said.

Congress strongly condemns the series of terrorist attacks and expresses deep sympathies and shares the pain of the families of the victims. Government must ensure safety and security of innocents and check militancy, he added.