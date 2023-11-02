EPFO Regional Office Jammu gets Bhavishya Nidhi Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: EPFO Regional Office, Jammu has received a Bhavishya Nidhi Award-2023 in the category of “Best Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 Campaign” at a function held in New Delhi by EPFO Head Office.

The award was presented to Rizwan Uddin, Regional PF Commissioner – I, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh by Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India.

The program was inaugurated and addressed by Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, through video conference, as part of celebration of 71st Foundation Day of EPFO.

In the Bhavishya Nidhi Award function, Rizwan Uddin, accompanied by Sanjeev Kumar, SSSA, RO Jammu, received the award in the presence of Arti Ahuja, Secretary (Labour and Employment), Neelam Shami Rao, Central Provident Fund Commissioner (EPFO), Rajendra Kumar, Director General (ESIC) and S K Agarwal, ACC (HQ) EPFO.

The function witnessed participation from the EPFO Offices of all over India and awards were presented to Offices in various categories for their outstanding performance in the respective categories.

Regional Office, Jammu has been awarded for its impressive all-round performance for conducting of Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 (NAN 2.0) program which made a positive impact on parameters such as increase in awareness among its stakeholders, increase in membership, providing handholding sessions, efforts made in the field of pension, e-nomination among others.

Team members of EPFO RO Jammu who made their contributions towards facilitating and co-ordinating the programmes under the leadership of Rizwan Uddin, include Raja Sekhar Dasari, SSSA; Pritpal Singh, ASO; Pranav Gupta, ASO; Mukesh Kumar, SS; Rajan Kumar, SSSA and others.