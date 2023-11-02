Karva Chauth festival celebrated with religious fervour in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Karva Chauth festival was celebrated with religious fervour by Hindu women in Jammu. Markets remained buzz till late evening as henna appliers made most of the day, charging as high as Rs 500 per hand.

The Hindu women, wearing colourful attires and thronging the streets and bazaars for shopping and getting “mehndi” applied on their hands, drew curious looks from the other community girls, who were seen enjoying the activities on the roads.

In some parts of city, special tambola events were also organised on the eve of Karva Chauth.

Vaishali Sharma, one of the participant, who attended the tambola event said, “We come here to forget our hunger and have a good time.”

In the evening, women were seen at common places in societies and at each other’s homes for puja.

At around 6 pm, one could see various hues of sarees and suits and women carrying puja thalis. Once the long wait for the moon ended, they were ready with their thalis and husbands, eager to end the fast.

Many performed the ritual in markets and went ahead to have dinner while others preferred to stay home and look at the moon from rooftops.

Talking to the Excelsior, Sangeeta Luthra, a housewife from Janipura area, said that though she is educated and believes in scientific advancement, she still believes in God and performs all religious rites.

“The sages and saints who wrote the Vedas were never wrong. Everything they had said or predicted had come true so I follow this ritual every year. I used to observe fast before marriage to get a good husband and after marriage two years ago, I still observe the fast. I enjoy it and will continue to do so. This ritual is for the long life of husbands so I would love to do it for him.”

While, Rashmi Bajaj giving more details about the festival said, “This is the biggest festival for the Hindu women. The term ‘Karva’ implies an earthen pot of water and the word ‘chauth’ means fourth, signifying that Karva Chauth falls on the fourth day after Poornima (full moon), in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar.”