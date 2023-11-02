Abdullahs, Muftis subverted elections in past: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: BJP national general secretary In charge J&K, Tarun Chugh today lambasted Abdullahs and Muftis for asking for elections even after they have been boycotting elections in the past at their whims and fancies.

Chugh, in a statement, said all due elections will take place in J&K in due course after the Constitutional requirements are taken care of.

While taking a dig at Omar Abdullah’s statement, said that the political parties which have been winning elections by boycotting elections for years, remembered democracy today. There was a time when elections were won by boycotting elections with five or 10 percent votes.

Nehru, Gandhi family, Abdullah and Mufti families worked to strangle democracy.

Chugh said that today Jammu and Kashmir is writing a new story of development day by day. There was peace in Jammu and Kashmir due to which economic activities became normal there and development started. Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a tourist spot in the country and the world. This became possible because under the visionary and strong leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Article 370 was removed and peace was established in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chugh said, today the situation there is absolutely calm and normal. It is a matter of pride for every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir because now the citizens there are living a life of peace and happiness.

Taking a dig at Omar Abdullah’s statement regarding the elections, Chugh said that he should have faith in democracy and the democratic system. The Election Commission is a Constitutional institution in the country. The decision on elections has to be taken by the Election Commission, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is always ready for elections.

Chugh said that the BDC and DDC elections were held in 2020 in which lakhs of voters voted and more than 280 local representatives were elected democratically by public vote. And lakhs of people had voted against the alliance and they clearly see their defeat in the future.