One killed, two hurt in road accidents

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: One person was killed and two others got injured in three separate road accidents occurred today on outskirts of Jammu city.

As per the reports, a 62-year-old woman belonging to Gujjar community was knocked to death by a speeding dumper at Rajpura in Kanachak area when she was crossing a road. The mishap occurred around 9 AM today and the deceased was identified as Kali wife of Miaen, resident of Doda (at present living in Rajpura area of Kanachak in Jammu).

Soon after the mishap, the people of Gujjar community gathered at the accident spot and staged a brief protest, demanding immediate arrest of the accused dumper driver, who managed to flee from the crime spot while leaving behind his vehicle. Meanwhile, a team from Police Station Kanachak reached the spot and pacified the agitating people by assuring early arrest of the accused. Later, the body of the deceased was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Jammu and after postmortem, handed over to its legal heirs for last rites.

Kanachak Police had registered a case under relevant sections of law against the accused dumper driver and seized the vehicle while efforts were on to nab the accused who was on large.

Meanwhile, an unknown man of age about 50 years was hit and injured by an unknown vehicle at Ban Nagrota when he was travelling on a motorcycle whereas one Sanjay Sharma (20) son of Pritam Chand, resident of Gumpul (Akhnoor Road) was injured when a motorbike on which he was travelling got slipped near Gumpul. Both the injured were shifted to GMCH Jammu for medical treatment. In both cases, the concerned police had taken cognizance.